Everton: A broken football club

They pride themselves on being a club of firsts at Everton.

Founder members of the Football League in 1888, same as the Premier League 104 years later. The first club to be presented with the League Championship Trophy too.

On Saturday, as an icy winter wind whipped around Goodison Park, English football’s first purpose-built stadium, there were two unwelcome additions to the list. The first time Everton’s board had been told not to attend the ground for their own safety and the first time the team had lost four home games in a row since 1958.

If there was shock on Boxing Day with that late sucker-punch by Wolves, then Fury as Brighton rampaged there on January 3, it was an alarming mix of disgust, despondency and fear that settled upon the famous old ground on Saturday when rock-bottom Southampton became the latest team to twist the knife.

Everton slipped a place down to 19th, now level with the South Coast club and West Ham on points. Yet even with half the season still remaining, the valid fear is that this could be the start of their Premier League farewell.

Opposition manager Nathan Jones afterwards compared the contest to a Championship game with its physical nature. What will cause sleepless nights on the blue half of Merseyside is there’s every chance next season could be played in the second tier.

The Grim statistics pile up at pace. That’s 10 defeats in all competitions for Everton from their last 13 games. Just three victories after 19 league fixtures this season — the joint-fewest in their history.

Their desultory 15-point tally is, when adjusted to the modern three points for a win, also their joint-lowest ever. It was only matched the last time they were relegated in 1951.

Add to the omens a fanbase increasingly beset by rage and a toxicity that threatens to stub out the defiance and spirit which helped the club beat the drop last term and little sign that Frank Lampard has the funds to bring in new players to help. Owner Farhad Moshiri offered the manager some job security in a rare interview last week, but even that will not stop the question marks stacking up against Lampard’s suitability; with the magic touch and clarity of tactical approach that worked last season seeping away in the mire.

How he must wish for a burst of momentum and confidence. Even credible displays against Manchester City and United have failed to provide any, and so a team that had five days less rest than Everton before this Vital fixture overcame tired legs and rode the momentum of their triumph against City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (a competition Everton exited disastrously when Lampard fielded an over-rotated side against Bournemouth) to win on Merseyside.

The unlikely return of Alex Iwobi to the starting line-up despite sustaining what appeared to be a serious ankle injury at Old Trafford should have offered an uplift. So should the excellent Amadou Onana header that gave Everton the lead.

But when James Ward-Prowse Leveled so easily just after half-time, the mood in Goodison started to turn. The belief that this game would represent a much-needed turning point started to fade and it ebbed even faster when Anthony Gordon, brought on to provide attacking threat, conceded a Brainless free kick in the sort of area a specialist like Ward-Prowse craves. Having got his Angles slightly wrong earlier, the Southampton midfielder made no mistake the second time.



Everton slipped to another defeat in the league, at home to relegation rivals Southampton (Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Lampard appeared later than usual to face the media with an Apology and stoicism that underline his qualities as a person. However, that will do little to ease the doubts of supporters who wonder whether his appointment will prove yet another dead end rather than the new dawn they hoped for last season.

Lampard said it himself. He is neither a “miracle worker” nor “the best Coach in the world”, but the reason a few thousand fans stayed around in plunging temperatures after the game to chant and unfurl banners calling for change is more around the circumstances the Everton manager is being forced to work in. He has a weak Squad and little means to boost it due to past excess.

Against Southampton, it was one signing Lampard, along with director of football Kevin Thelwell, can claim who shone. Onana was a rare positive in an otherwise tepid display. It is perhaps too early to judge the wisdom of signing Neal Maupay from the fringes of Brighton’s first team and Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley as part of a plan to improve on last term, but that neither made it off the bench against Southampton was telling.

Some of the anger against Everton’s board, particularly chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, has vaulted rather than crossed the line of acceptable criticism. The fact they had to stay away from the match for their own safety contributed to the unsavory feeling around the match.

The club saying Barrett-Baxendale had been physically assaulted after a recent game and emails wishing death to Kenwright were shocking. Everton later confirmed that they are liaising with Merseyside police around the overall security threats, but that no formal complaint about a specific incident had yet been made to the force.

It all added to the ongoing toxicity which seems to be enveloping Everton, as did supporters surrounding the car of Yerry Mina, an unused substitute, as he drove away from the ground later. The Colombian got out to speak to them, insisting he would “give his life for the club”. Others, such as Gordon, had been instructed not to stop and young striker Ellis Simms, recalled from a loan at Sunderland in a desperate bid to add firepower, looked shell-shocked as he drove through the same maelstrom.

Those behind the campaign for changes to what they feel is a moribund board emphasized they condemn any sort of abuse, and part of their campaign has aimed to revive those rousing greetings for the team bus before games that proved so powerful to the morale of last April and May.

But there were Noticeably fewer supporters on Goodison Road cheering this time, and the capacity for most fans to offer blind support wilted after Ward-Prowse’s free kick. Perhaps it’s because it’s January and there are enough games still to play.

Or, more worryingly, perhaps the malaise is developing such a negative critical mass that there will be no repeat of the Synergy between fans and players this time.

If that is to be the case, then relegation will only feel more of a certainty.

The fear is that Everton are broken and right now sticking the pieces back together is beyond anyone.

(Top Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)