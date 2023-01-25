Event to Honor those being inducted into Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame – Chicago Tribune

A Banquet will be held March 31 at Villa Olivia in Bartlett to Honor the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame’s 2020 and 2022 inductees.

The Celebration will Spotlight influential artists with a connection to the Fox Valley area, according to a press release about the event.

The 2020 inductees are Patrick F. Beckman, Kevin Braheny Fortune and Jeffrey Hunt, all in the Performing arts, and visual artists Vincent S. Chiaramonte and Joel C. Sheesley, according to the release. The 2020 Banquet was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 inductees are Lucille and Sten Halfvarson, Performing arts; Olive Beaupre Miller and Charles Pierce Burton, literary arts; and visual artist Joseph Morton Luby.

The Banquet will begin at 5:30 pm with a cash bar at Villa Olivia, 1401 W. Lake St. in Bartlett. The $75 tickets include dinner and entertainment. Each inductee will be introduced and receive an engraved plaque to be displayed at Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin.

For reservations or more information, email [email protected] or [email protected] or call 847-742-6431.

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame recognizes artists associated with the Fox Valley by birth, education, residence or service, who have achieved international or national acclaim, officials said.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is launching a yearlong campaign to encourage residents to spend time outdoors, complete challenges and possibly earn prizes.

The “Take It Outside” campaign will educate those who take part about the mental and physical health benefits of spending time outdoors in nature, according to district officials.

Participants will download the free Goosechase app on their smartphones, after which they will search for “6DW83B” or “The Take It Outside Challenge” and create a profile.

Points are earned for completing missions, which will update weekly.

According to district officials, challenges might include taking photos at specific spots, using the app to check in at trailheads and other Preserve locations, hiking to a pre-selected spot in a Preserve or correctly answering trivia questions. Each month, people who completed any of the Missions will be randomly chosen to receive prizes.

The top three point earners by Dec. 31 will receive MasterCard gift cards valued at $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $150 for third place.