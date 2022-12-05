Event Preview | Altered States Libations & Art Festival Vol. II – PorchDrinking.com

The Eighth State Brewing Company in Greenville, South Carolina, is hosting Altered States on March 11, 2023. This is the second edition of their libations and arts festival. It will feature over 100 breweries, wineries and distilleries from around the world along with live performances, an artist market and delicious eats. Snag your tickets here!

Eighth State has long been one of the top breweries in the country. They have made a name for themselves in the Stout game, but all of their Beers are always superb. It is no surprise that the festival they are hosting includes some of the top breweries in the world. They have taken the idea of ​​a beer festival to the next level with their addition of wineries, distilleries, artists and creatives, live performances, an agricultural showcase and a killer food line up.

Ticket Options

Festival Access Pass: $20 plus taxes & fees – this ticket includes access to music and festivities onsite, there will be multiple cash bars and drink stations through out the event in addition to their taproom.

General Admission: $80 plus taxes & fees – includes festival glass designed by Permanent Hangover, a sweet treat from Basta Bakery, and access to Unlimited wine and beer pours.

VIP: $160 plus taxes & fees – includes everything above, 1 hour early entry, limited edition T-shirt, one guaranteed festival only Barrel aged pour, access to VIP lounge (featuring rare and special tastings).

Super VIP: $300 plus taxes & fees – includes everything above plus a limited edition Altered States Hick’s Opener and one bottle of the Festival Only Barrel Aged Release.

Super VIP and VIP ticketholders have access to the festival from 1-6:30PM. General Admission and Festival Access ticketholders have access from 2-6:30PM.

Altered States Line Up

Breweries: 3 Sons, 3 Fonteinen, Amalgam, Angry Chair, Anthropoloca, Barrel Culture, Barrel Theory, Basqueland, Beak, BlackStack, Bond Brothers, Boneflower, Bottle Logic, Brewlihan, Bruios, Burial, Casita, Cellarmaker, Cellarest, Corporate Ladder, Creature Comforts , Deciduous, Donzoko, Dream State, Drowned Lands, Dssolvr, Edmund’s Oast, Equilibrium, Evil Twin, Fast Fashion, Finback, Forager/Humble Forager, Freak Folk, Free Reign, Gamma, Good Word, Great Notion, Halfway Cooks, Hazelwood, Homage, Horus, Human Robot, Incendiary, J. Wakefield, Kings, Late Start, Little Cottage, Lua, Mindful, Modern Times, Moksa, Nebuleus, Newgrass, North Park, Ology, Omnipollo, Orchestrated Minds, Other Half, Phase Three, Pulpit Rock, Pure, Resident Culture, Schilling, Southern Grist, Spartacus, Stillwater, The Brutalist, The Eighth State, The Seed, Thin Man, Timber Ales, Track, Trillium, Tripping Animals, Troon, Two Tides, Untitled Art, Vitamin Sea , Voodoo, Weldwerks, Westbrook, Wooden Robot, Wunderkammer, Zymarium

Wineries: Broc Cellars, Cruise Wine Company, Gregoire Hoppennot, Lano Gianluigi, Las Jaras, Matho, Organic and Biodynamic Wine Selections by McCarus Beverage, Super Glou, Vidl Cellars, Visuals, Wonderwerk LA

Zymurgy and Distilling: Ben’s Tune Up, Erza Brooks, Heaven Hill, Ross and Squib, Underberg, Yellowstone

Available Food: Basta Bakery, Daylight GVL, Edmund’s Oast, Burial’s Forestry Camp, Fork Grove Barbeque, GB&D, Hester General Store, Methodical Coffee, Myami Bites, The Half, The Noodle Lady, Top Drawer Sweets, Tuft Elevated Cotton Candy, Vuture Food

Nonalcoholic Options: Dark Matter Coffee, Devil’s Foot, Liquid Death, Methodical Coffee, Mostra Coffee, Rebel Rabbit Delta 8 Seltzer, Red Bull, UpDog Kombucha

Music: Com Truise DJ Set, Persona La Ave, Auragraph, Secret Attraction, Rögg Collins and Lounge Sets with Lead Velvet

Artists and Creatives: Anthropoloca, Ceremony of Seasons, Chiropractors from Bridge City Health, Chuck Hicks Leatherworks, Flashpoint Performance, Grown Wild Paper, Hannah Bunzey Art, Haven Wares and Wears, Hick’s Openers, Horizon Records, Hyped Experience, Jason Anderson Ornamental Blacksmithing, Josh Bagwell Woodworks, Katie Romba Studios, Knormul University, Lauren Danner Photography, Mercy Verity Candles, Modal Modern Bespoke Hostel, Moog, Permanent Hangover, Pilsnerish, Proof Wine & Spirits, Rattlesnake Magazine, Sipnproper, Stunflower, The Art of Claudio Picasso, The Art of Karl Zurfluh , The Art of Wes Brookes (Undead Speed ​​Equipment), The Whale: A Craft Beer Collective, Thicc Boi Glass, Tim Chorbadjian Ironworks, Todd McDonald Studio Art, Village Tattoo, Donovan Pottery

Agriculture (Beer Ingredients): Blis Gourmet, High Rise, Palmetto Hemp Provisions, Phantasm, PointDNA, Sun & Soil Plant Parlor

Free Skating Sessions and Trick Contests: Test, Blazer Skateshop and Board Ryders Club

Check out Altered States Saturday March 11 at The Eighth State Brewing Company. Tickets of all levels are available here!

Images courtesy of The Eighth State Brewing Company