Event brings in $15,000 for OOGEEP Scholarship fund | News, Sports, Jobs

CAMBRIDGE — The Ohio Oil and Gas Association recently hosted its fourth-annual community Charity game, where a record $15,000 was raised. Proceeds from the event, titled “Corn Hole for a Cause,” will go directly to the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program Scholarship Fund to support future industry employees. Ascent Resources Hosted the 26-team tournament at its Cambridge Field Office courtyard.

“As an industry we are laser-focused on safely and responsibly producing energy from Ohio’s Abundant natural resources,” said OOGA President Rob Brundrett. “However, we want to always remember that there is a social responsibility aspect to the association and the industry as well. Those of us at the Ohio Oil and Gas Association like to lean on the phrases ‘To whom much is given, much will be required’ and ‘Think global and act local.’ As employees in this great industry, we have been given a great opportunity to help those in need with the resources we have available. These events are a fun way to do just that, by bringing our industry together for something greater than ourselves.”

“This overwhelming support will go directly to assist students perusing a career in Ohio’s robust natural gas and oil industry,” said George Brown, Executive Director of OOGEEP. “Homegrown Ohio energy offers more than 75 different career paths which span all types of backgrounds. This event showcased that Ohio’s energy industry is serious about developing the workforce of the future and continuing to grow the economy and provide Lifelong job opportunities across the state. We are grateful to the Ohio Oil and Gas Association and its members for their leadership on this event.”

In its four years of hosting Charity events, OOGA members have raised more than $65,000 in support of nonprofit groups and initiatives across eastern and southeastern Ohio.

Past events have included:

¯ 2019 – Belmont County: “Oilfield of Dreams” (softball) – Supporting the Foundation of Appalachia.

¯ 2020 – Jefferson County: “Showdown on the Playground” (kickball) – Supporting EMAs during COVID-19.

¯ 2021 – Harrison County: “Volleyball for the Valley” (volleyball) – Supporting the Mid-Ohio Food Bank.

Founded in 1947, OOGA is a statewide trade association, today serving about 1,300 members, including small, independent conventional producers and large independent horizontal operators Exploring Ohio’s shale play. The membership also consists of midstream companies, large-scale transmission line companies, contractors, oilfield service and supply providers, manufacturers, gas utilities and various other professional entities.