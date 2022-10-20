Even Justin Thomas watches football over golf, as evidenced by this hilarious phone call with Tiger Woods | This is the Loop

“I think [Couples] was on 17 or 18 and Tiger called me and he’s like, ‘Are you watching this?’ I’m like, Yeah, pretty good game,” he said. “He’s like, ‘Well, Freddie’s 11 under and he’s playing 18.’ Last I looked he was like 9 or 10 under, he was winning by a million. No offense to Fred, love him to death, but he was going to win. I was more interested in watching the football game. So I turned it on and watched him stripe it off the 18 tee, stiff an iron shot and make the putt.”