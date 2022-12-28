Evansville native Nathan Charnes is the new PGA of America secretary

EVANSVILLE — Nathan Charnes is still bewildered Anytime you bring up the next journey of his career. Because in the not-so-distant past, he was just a teenager playing competitively at McDonald Golf Course on East Morgan Avenue.

The Evansville native is a Harrison High and University of Evansville grad. For the past 18-plus years, he’s been a PGA professional at WingHaven Country Club near St. Louis. In November, Charnes was elected the next PGA of America Secretary. That puts him on a direct path to be the PGA of America President in 2027.

The Courier & Press caught up with Charnes to discuss his upbringing in Evansville, his career in golf and his future within the PGA of America. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

