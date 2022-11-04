Evansville men’s soccer eyes postseason run in MVC tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Coach Marshall Ray is Mostly happy with how his team has played. The University of Evansville men’s soccer program finished the regular season 6-4-6, its best record since 2017 with as many wins as the previous three years combined.

Still, he thinks it could have been better.

“We feel like four of those ties could have been won, but those margins are slim,” Ray said. “The details every day matter. It’s easy and simple for us as coaches to preach that, but for guys to live through it and experience it, I think that’s been the difference this year.”

As he sat at Honey Moon Coffee near UE’s campus, his mind was fixated on the next match — the Purple Aces’ Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at 2 pm Sunday. UE earned hosting rights for the match after finishing third in the league’s regular season, and Ray and his Aces have their sights set on another run to the conference championship.

