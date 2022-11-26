Evansville men’s basketball loses fifth in a row

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Yacine Toumi was guarding on top of the key early in the second half.

“I need help,” they said. “I need help. I got ball.”

The help never came. South Alabama’s 7-foot center Kevin Samuel ended the possession with a dunk, sparking the Jaguars on a run. In Friday’s 78-67 loss, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team stayed close again but still dropped a fifth game in a row. The Purple Aces, much like their last loss to Central Florida, led or remained within touching distance for a large portion of the game until allowing their opponent to pull away down the stretch.

“Growth takes time, especially in a situation that we came into where we haven’t been successful as a program,” first-year Coach David Ragland said. “What I do love is that we are fighting.”

The early part of UE’s season has followed a similar trend — lead for a while, lose the advantage, and then let a deficit grow. It happened in Saint Louis. And against Southeast Missouri, Southern Methodist and UCF. Again, it occurred in the first game of the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic at Enmarket Arena.

Ragland recently said the experience of playing in close-game situations will help his team. When the Aces finally get a win, the results will be promising. That has yet to come to fruition, and the losses have continued to pile up despite the improvements from game to game.

“Just sticking with it. It’s about your message,” Ragland said. “They’re not going to believe if I don’t believe, they’re not going to know what to do if we don’t give them answers. … We’re more than capable, we just have to make our stretches.”

Following a common trend, the Aces struggled inside against the opponent’s center. The 7-footer caused UE problems throughout, dropping dunks and layups on his way to 16 points.

Samuel, like other bigs this season, was a big reason why the Aces dropped another contest. Although UE beat Miami (Ohio), their big man Anderson Mirambeaux scored 27 points, and the Aces have continued to struggle against size in the low post. The phenomenon was on display after the final media timeout, when UE Assistant Coach George Swanson shouted, “Don’t get posted up,” to Sekou Kalle.

“With someone like that, you have to do your work early. (If) they get deep-post catches, it’s over,” Ragland said. “Just got to be engaged, moving on air time on passes like that.”

Kalle’s return was arguably UE’s biggest plus. It wasn’t his best display — two points and two rebounds along with three fouls in eight minutes — but having their starting center back after missing the UCF game with a shoulder injury is a bonus.

Despite having played, Ragland said Kalle is still day-to-day.

“A guy with size, a guy that’s been a part of a program that’s won and truly believes and wants to win like crazy, it’s important to have somebody like that,” Ragland said. “We wanted to see how he responded tonight, so we didn’t play him a great deal.”

Growing pains were to be expected in Ragland’s first season. The Aces have looked much stronger than a year ago. South Alabama is a better team than its record shows, with tight losses to No. 18 Alabama, Oklahoma and New Mexico creating a misleading record after its 21-win season a year ago.

The Aces have two more games in Savannah: A winnable slate against Robert Morris and Fairfield. UE will have plenty more growth opportunities, but that needs to start coming with wins.

“Whenever you (have South Alabama’s success), you have a culture of belief, you have a culture of fight, you have a culture of fortitude,” Ragland said. “We’re growing our belief; we’re growing our fortitude.

“They’re at where we’re going to be.”