Evansville men’s basketball loses fifth in a row

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Yacine Toumi was guarding on top of the key early in the second half.

“I need help,” they said. “I need help. I got ball.”

The help never came. South Alabama’s 7-foot center Kevin Samuel ended the possession with a dunk, sparking the Jaguars on a run. In Friday’s 78-67 loss, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team stayed close again but still dropped a fifth game in a row. The Purple Aces, much like their last loss to Central Florida, led or remained within touching distance for a large portion of the game until allowing their opponent to pull away down the stretch.

“Growth takes time, especially in a situation that we came into where we haven’t been successful as a program,” first-year Coach David Ragland said. “What I do love is that we are fighting.”

