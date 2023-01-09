Evansville men’s basketball lands high-rated Recruit Chuck Bailey III

EVANSVILLE — The University of Evansville men’s basketball program started its Monday Landing the highest-rated high school recruit in recent memory.

Chuck Bailey III, a 2023 combo guard out of Hamtramck, Michigan, announced his commitment to the Purple Aces on Twitter. Bailey is rated as a four-star recruit by the ESPN Scout Grade and a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite. He’s the Aces’ most highly touted high school Recruit since DeAndre Williams and the highest overall since Sam Cunliffe transferred from Arizona State — both early into the Walter McCarty era.

ESPN has Bailey as the No. 3 player in Michigan, No. 5 in the Midwest and No. 37 combo guard nationally. 247Sports has him as the No. 237 overall Recruit in the 2023 class, No. 5 in Michigan and the No. 35 combo guard.

Bailey took his official visit to UE over New Year’s weekend and was in attendance for the Aces’ game against Murray State. He also received offers from Kansas, Illinois, UNLV, California, New Mexico, Ole Miss and Loyola Marymount among others.

