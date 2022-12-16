Evansville basketball signs Tanner Cuff, Braylon Jackson, Michael Day

EVANSVILLE — David Ragland has spoken at length about wanting to build a winning culture with the University of Evansville men’s basketball program. That starts with recruiting, where the Purple Aces have brought in three new faces in their first true signing class.

UE announced this week the signings of Salt Lake Community College transfer Tanner Cuff, Oldsmar Christian Academy guard Braylon Jackson and Albuquerque prep forward Michael Day. Ragland and the Aces’ staff have traveled across the country to Scout Talent and inked those three in the early signing period.

Evansville's Head Coach David Ragland smiles after the University of Evansville Purple Aces score during their game against the Campbell University Camels at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday evening, Dec. 7, 2022.

The Aces currently have 12 Scholarship players on the roster, one shy of the 13 allotted after Blaise Beauchamp recently left the program. Fifth-year guard Marvin Coleman II also is the only player whose Eligibility will expire, meaning these three signees put the Aces over the limit for next season. But in the era of the transfer portal, roster turnover is the norm year over year.

