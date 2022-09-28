Evansville basketball Coach David Ragland is in familiar territory in the MVC

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Conference isn’t exactly uncharted territory for new University of Evansville men’s basketball Coach David Ragland. His first season in charge of the Purple Aces will mark the beginning of his third stint in the league after serving as an Assistant at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at Valparaiso from 2016-18 in addition to his time at Butler, Utah State, Vincennes, Northern Kentucky and Frank Phillips College.

However, this new job back in his hometown provides a new challenge for Ragland. For the first time at the Division I level, he is the man in charge. That was one of the main talking points sent his way during last week’s MVC men’s basketball media day at the Missouri Athletic Club.

“You become pretty much the CEO as a head coach,” Ralgand said. “Being an assistant, it was great. Just being in the gyms that we went in and playing the games that we played.

