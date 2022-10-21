Evanston Arts Council Picks new leaders; Coordinator resigns from part-time position

October is the time for change at the Evanston Arts Council as new officers were elected Oct. 11 for the panel that disburses city arts funding.

Melissa Raman Molitor

The newly elected chair is Melissa Raman Molitor, an Adjunct Associate Professor at the School of the Art Institute. She is a socially engaged mixed-media artist, Educator and art therapist and founder of Kids Create Change, a nonprofit that encourages young people to explore identity, Engage with community and address personal challenges and social issues through art and narrative.

Molitor is also a founding board member of Evanston Made, the founder of the Kitchen Table Stories Project and the 2021-2022 Curatorial Fellow at the Evanston Art Center, where she curated the Kitchen Table Stories exhibition of Asian, South Asian, and Pacific Islander American art in July and August.

Krista Fabian DeCastro

The new vice chair is Krista Fabian DeCastro, a cultural manager with experience in artists’ professional development, grant-making, educational initiatives, curation, program development, international cultural exchange and event production.

She has been senior manager of artistic engagement at Creative Capital, a nonprofit supporting innovative and adventurous artists across the country, and international programming manager at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington. She is also a board member and former board chair of the Evanston In School Music Association.

“They will be great leaders of the team,” said Toby Sachs, the outgoing chair of the Arts Council.

David Chavannes

New member David Chavannes was also welcomed to the council. Chavannes sat on the review panel for the American Recovery Plan Act grants, awarded in Julyand officials said his work was so good in that capacity that he was invited to join the council.

Chavannes is a Jamaican educator, performer and researcher. As an Assistant Professor at Northwestern university, he teaches in the department of Radio, Television, Film and Theater. His areas of expertise are Caribbean studies, music education, queer theory and sound cultures.

