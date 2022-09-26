Evans Special Benefit Fund Golf Classic resumes in October – The Selma Times‑Journal

By Travis Gupton

The Selma Times-Journal

The annual Evans Special Benefit Fund Golf Classic is returning to Dallas County on Wednesday, October 19 at the Valley Grande Golf Course.

The golf classic is an event that benefits special needs children in Selma and Dallas County. The proceeds from the event are donated to Cahaba Mental Health, Dallas County Schools, and Selma City Schools.

“We really appreciate Mr. Evans supporting our Early Intervention program,” Executive Director at Cahaba Mental Health Carrie Bearden said. “We serve babies from birth to age 3 with developmental delays or those diagnosed with the condition that can cause developmental delays. The support from the tournament not only lets the community learn about us, but also provides resources to our families.”

These funds have been used in different ways in the past to help with different needs in different organizations

“We’ve used these funds in the past to provide age-appropriate toys and activities to families to help promote their baby’s development, Bearden said. “We provide services in the child’s natural environment such as their home, daycare, etc., and used the funds one year to help us buy a car to use for our transportation needs.”

This tournament along with raising money for a good cause will also bring the community closer together.

“I appreciate that the tournament gives attention to children in our community who have a variety of needs and helps us focus on their strengths and help them develop to their greatest potential,” Bearden said.

The flighted three-person scramble will begin at 10 am Registration will start at 9:30 am

Registration is $270 per team or $90 for each team member. There will be contest holes during the golf classic. “Closest to the Pin” on hole 15, “Inside the Circle” on hole 4, “The Longest Drive” on hole 3, and “The Pepsi Cup Drive” on hole 14. Food and Beverages will be provided for all participants and prizes will be awarded in all flights.

There are different tiers of sponsorships in the golf classic. First is the Platinum Sponsor. The Platinum Sponsor gets a certificate/plaque, team entry fee, name on Platinum plaque at Cahaba Center, and their name on the tournament banner. A gold sponsorship will get you a certificate of appreciation, team entry fee, name on the website at the Cahaba Center, and name on the tournament banner. The Silver Sponsor is $400 and it includes a certificate of appreciation, team entry fee, and name on the tournament banner. There is a fourth sponsorship that is called the “friends of special needs children.” That is $100 and it gets you food and beverages at the golf tournament. Sponsors are asked to make checks payable to Evans Special Benefit Fund, Inc, PO Box 909 Selma, Alabama 36702

Should the golf tournament be canceled due to rain there will be a make-up day on October 26. If you have any questions please contact Carrie Bearden at 334-418-6500 or George Evans at 334-538-4142.