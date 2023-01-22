Evan Mobley Records Highest Scoring Half Of Career Against Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers started off Friday night’s game against the Warriors incredibly flat which led to an embarrassing loss. Saturday night was a different story as the team came out with much more energy and aggressiveness against the Milwaukee Bucks.

One of the players who especially came out strong early was the Cleveland Cavaliers’ power forward Evan Mobley.

Mobley played the best half of basketball in his young career during the first 24 minutes of Saturday night’s game against the Bucks.

He finished the first half with 18 points, which is the most he’s scored in any half of his career. Mobley did it on efficient shooting as well as he went 9-for-13 from the floor.

