Evan McPherson Sets Cincinnati Bengals Record, Makes 59-Yard Field Goal Against Pittsburgh Steelers
CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson set a new Bengals record in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers when he kicked a 59-yard field goal. Cincinnati trails Pittsburgh 7-3. Watch the play below.
