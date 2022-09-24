Evan Ferguson scores his first goal for the Ireland Under 2’s in a 1-1 draw with Israel
The Republic of Ireland Under-21s earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Under 21 Championship Play-Off against Israel at the Tallaght Stadium.
Idan Gorno gave the away side the lead just before Halftime but Evan Ferguson equalized for Ireland netting his first goal at Under 21 level. The sides meet again this coming Tuesday with a chance of sealing a place for Georgia and Romania next year.
A chance to thank the 6,700+ fans (of all ages) who packed into Tallaght Tonight 🇮🇪
Amazing atmosphere 👏👏👏#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/QL0fHUcvMg
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 23, 2022
Look at what it means to @Evan_Ferguson9 😍#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/24svqE24zi
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 23, 2022
Aaron Connolly had a chance to seal the win for Ireland in the final minute of added-on time, but his half volley went over the bar.