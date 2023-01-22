Evan Ferguson continues breaking records with his latest goal

His finest Premier League goal yet?

Evan Ferguson continued his Magnificent run of form with a last-minute equalizer against Leicester for Brighton on Saturday.

Ferguson was dropped to the bench after a run of games starting for Brighton, with Roberto de Zerbi opting to go with Danny Welbeck up front instead.

Welbeck did come off the bench to score against Liverpool in Brighton’s last game, but many still felt dropping Ferguson after his performances seemed quite harsh.

De Zerbi is clearly keen on managing the young Irishman’s minutes, and not throwing him in the deep end too much.

However, Ferguson himself is making it very hard for De Zerbi not to play him, especially after his latest goal for the Seagulls.

Brighton found themselves 2-1 down, having missed a number of big chances to get back in the game.

With just minutes left on the clock, Pervis Estupinian got the ball on the wing and played a decent cross into the box.

Evan Ferguson scores a beautiful late equalizer

Ferguson, who was still a bit away from the Leicester goal, powered a header to the far corner beautifully, with the ball bouncing off the post and into the Leicester goal.

The 18-year-old had just rescued a point for his side, but you can see from his celebration that all he wanted to do was to grab the ball and make sure his team got another.

Ferguson now has three goals and two assists in his five Premier League appearances for Brighton, two of which have been off the bench.

This adds up to a goal involvement every 40 minutes, the best ratio among players who have played at least 90 minutes in the competition this season.

Something tells us De Zerbi won’t be starting Welbeck over him next weekend, while Stephen Kenny will be buzzing with the teenager.

