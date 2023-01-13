Evan Ferguson: Brighton’s wonderkid striker who turned down Liverpool move

As Ferguson turned 16 in October 2020, it was clear that the time had come to make a permanent move to England, with Liverpool and Brighton having emerged as the two main options for the teenager to consider.

“I went to Liverpool a few times,” he told The Athletic. “It’s a good club, but you see so many boys at Liverpool just fading away and there’s no chance to get in the first team. I was thinking, ‘Do I just want to play two years of Under-18s and then go to the U23s and go from there to where?'”

He instead opted for Brighton, and his decision has paid dividends so far.

Since arriving in January 2021, he has scored 16 goals in 34 Premier League 2 Appearances for the team’s reserves, and made his first-team debut in August 2021 as a late substitute against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup.

Ferguson scored his first senior goal for the Seagulls in the same competition 12 months’ later, netting against Forest Green Rovers, and made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland during the November international break.

It is since the World Cup break, though, that he has begun to show just why there is so much excitement surrounding him at the Amex Stadium, as well as back in his homeland.

Stepping off the bench on New Year’s Eve for just his second league appearance of the season against Brighton, Ferguson shrugged off William Saliba before netting his first top-flight goal, becoming Brighton’s youngest-ever Premier League Goalscorer in the process.





The 18-year-old backed that up with a match-winning performance at Everton four days later, leading to team-mate Solly March hailing his impact at such a young age as “phenomenal”.