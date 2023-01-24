Evan Bennett Commits To The Tar Heels

UNC Football received another commitment today. This time from 2024 linebacker Evan Bennett.

The UNC Football team continues to add commitments to its future roster. Today, 2024 linebacker Evan Bennett announced his commitment via his Twitter account.

The Eatonton, Georgia linebacker becomes the very first commitment for the 2024 class for Head Coach Mack Brown. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, he is not yet rated by the 247 composite rankings.

Bennett has received offers from Liberty University and North Carolina. The Tar Heels offered Bennett on November 19, 2022. He attended the UNC Basketball game versus North Carolina State on Saturday and announced his commitment today.

Not much is known about Bennett at this time based on recruiting websites and sources. What we do know is that when a player commits early and quickly they really want to be a part of that program. There is something to be said about the fact that the coaching staff at North Carolina saw enough to make the offer. Bennett and his family must have seen enough to commit to the Tar Heel program quickly.

The defensive side of the ball has been an issue for a while now. The truth is that the Tar Heels have been able to bring in explosive Offensive weapons and players. Enough to turn that side of the football around.

Now, this staff needs to do the same with the defensive side.

Coach Brown has been around long enough and has enough experience to know that as well. We hope that the early signing of Bennett represents a number of future additions to the defensive side of the ball.

It will make all of the difference in the future of UNC Football.

