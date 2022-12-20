Evaluation technique meant to help administrators give teachers better feedback | K-12 Education

“Teachers feel like they are on a hamster wheel, and we’re always go, go, go,” said Meera Sood, who teaches sixth and seventh grade science at Smithton Middle School and chairs the district’s Professional Development Committee. The committee is responsible for selecting teaching standards used to evaluate the district’s 1,500 teachers.







Meera Sood teaches science to the sixth graders Dec. 15, at Smithton Middle School in Columbia. Sood is Chairperson of Columbia Public Schools’ Professional Development Committee, which is integral in the district’s teacher evaluation process.









Tom Hairston

Tom Hairston directs the Network with Educator Effectiveness, or NEE, which trains Columbia school administrators in the evaluation process.




A technique meant to Empower teachers

‘Learning how to go to school again’







Posters brighten the walls of Meera Sood’s Classroom walls Dec. 15, at Smithton Middle School in Columbia. Sood found that children lost certain skills during the Pandemic such as organizing themselves into teams.



A focus on teaching standards

A time to refocus

Brief conversations for feedback







Meera Sood writes on the board during her science class

Meera Sood writes on the board during her science class Dec. 15, at Smithton Middle School in Columbia. “Teachers feel like they are on a hamster wheel, and we’re always go, go, go,” Sood said, reflecting on the overall job of teachers right now.



Resources and advice

.

