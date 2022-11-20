European Tour Chief Responds To World Rankings Drama

Speaking to Nick Dougherty, European Tour CEO, Keith Pelley, covered an array of topics, with the Canadian Clarifying the decision to change the Official World Golf Ranking System.

Many players have slammed the new system, including the likes of Jon Rahm, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, with a strength of field system being replaced with a system that “incorporates modern statistical techniques, which allows players and eligible tournaments to be more accurately evaluated relative to each other.”

However, the system has come under fire, specifically, for this week’s DP World Tour Championship. In Dubai, multiple players inside the World’s top 25 feature, but the Winner will only get around 21.8 points, last year it was around 46. Across the Pond at the RSM Classic, no players in the World’s top 25 are playing, but the Winner will get 37 points, some 15 points more.

Jon Rahm is given a DP World Tour Honorary Life Membership card from CEO Keith Pelley

Jon Rahm was awarded DP World Tour Honorary Life Membership by Pelley on Wednesday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the beginning of the week, 2019 Race to Dubai winner, Rahm, called the OWGR “laughable”. This came while sat beside DP World Tour chief and one of eight OWGR committee members, Pelley.

