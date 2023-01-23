European Professional Club Rugby | Scarlets ‘goal’ achieved with win at Bayonne

Head Coach Dwayne Peel says Scarlets achieved the target they set out at the start of their EPCR Challenge Cup campaign when they claimed a 20-7 win at Aviron Bayonnais on Saturday.

Tries from Jonathan Davies, Joe Roberts and Steff Evans ensured the Welsh region made it four wins from four matches in the competition.

That saw Scarlets finish top of Pool B, which Peel insists was their aim when the tournament began last month.

“I felt we were in control for most of it, the last five or 10 minutes they got into it,” he told BBC Sport Wales.

4️⃣ Weekends

3️⃣6️⃣ #ChallengeCupRugby matches We have our final 16 teams, who’s ready for knockout rugby? 🙋 pic.twitter.com/KpAZWpuFwJ — EPCR Challenge Cup (@ChallengeCup_) January 22, 2023

“We probably could have put a few more points on, especially in that first period when we had two lineouts close to their line and didn’t convert.

“We had a job to do today, and we came and did it.

“The boys are delighted obviously because at the start of this campaign we had a goal to finish top of the pool and we have done that.”

Scarlets’ pool stage performance saw them earn a home Round of 16 clash, with CA Brive set to visit Parc y Scarlets in just over two months’ time.