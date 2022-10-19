European Handball Federation inks new sponsorship deal with Point S

The European Handball Federation (EHF) has signed a new sponsorship association with a tire dealer and car maintenance company, Point S. In this new deal, the brand will serve as the official partner of the Women’s EHF Euro 2022 championships.

Point S will be given a variety of recognizable rights during the competitions as part of the arrangement. This will include a powerful TV presence through the use of floor stickers and LED time, in addition to logo and title rights.

DAZN and Infront, the EHF’s exclusive media and marketing partners, negotiated the agreement.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary Generalsaid, “We are very happy to welcome Point S to the partners’ line-up for the upcoming Women’s EHF Euro. This is the basis for successful cooperation and the possibility to establish a fruitful partnership, while Point S seizes the opportunities which the biggest stage of Women’s European handball has to offer for our partners.”

Fabien Bouquet, Chief Executive of Point S Groupcommented, “We are delighted to be part of the Women’s EHF Euro 2022, and are proud to count the Point S brand among the official partners of the 15th edition of this prestigious competition.”

The Women’s EHF Euro 2022 is all set to be organized in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro from November 4 – 20.