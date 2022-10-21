Europa League: Dybala goal not enough for Roma in home loss to Real Betis; another injury worry for Mourinho

Real Betis picked up an important 2-1 win over AS Roma away from home at the Stadio Olimpico in Europa League play on Thursday. The hosts opened the scoring account with Paulo Dybala from the penalty spot, although it only took six minutes for the Spanish side to find the equalizer with Guido Rodriguez. Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis managed to keep the result until the late stages before finding a late goal via a Luiz Henrique header.

A week from Thursday (12:45 pm ET | Paramount+), the two teams will face each other in the reverse fixture in Seville, but Nicolò Zaniolo, one of Roma’s key players, will be suspended as a result of the red card he received near the end of this match. The reverse fixture could help determine who will make it out of the group stage. Group leader Betis have three wins in their first three games. They have nine points and a comfortable gap over Ludogoretswho sit at four points, while AS Roma are at three and HJK Helsinki are at the bottom with one point.

Dybala is on a roll



Despite the defeat, Dybala showed again why he was worth every penny this offseason by scoring the opening goal. His finish from the penalty spot left him with six goals on the season so far in all competitions. Jose Mourinho was able to create a system where different strikers can play together. Dybala, Zaniolo and Tammy Abraham started Thursday’s match and the Giallorossi showed that they can play with all three up top at the same time — arguably one of the most challenging issues faced heading into the season.

Another injury for AS Roma

It was not a positive start for the Giallorossi, who saw right back Zeki Celik subbed off with an injury that could keep him sidelined for several weeks. With right back Rick Karsdorp also sidelined with an injury, Mourinho will likely be forced to play Nicola Zalewski in that position and Spinazzola is on the left side. It’ll be something that makes things quite challenging for the Portuguese Coach given that AS Roma play every three days until the World Cup break later next month.