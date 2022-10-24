Eurolife FFH Insurance becomes the official insurer of the National Handball Teams

Eurolife FFH signed a strategic partnership with the Romanian Handball Federation (FRH), becoming the official insurer of the national handball teams – female & male, for all age categories (seniors, youth, juniors, and cadets).

The Collaboration was concluded for one year with the prospect of an extension, and it will support the competition program, starting with the Women’s EHF European, which will take place in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro (November 4-19).

“For over 15 years, we have believed in our active role as an insurer: to support our clients and be close to them when they need it most. Today, we expand our social contribution and role, becoming a reliable partner of the National Handball Teams. It is a crucial and busy period, as the European Women’s Championship 2022 is happening, as well as the Qualifications for the European Championship 2024 (Men’s & Women’s), and the qualification games at the 2023 World Championship (women). The association of Eurolife FFH Insurance and National Handball Teams came naturally and is based on our common values ​​– team spirit, passion, continuous desire for progress, and improvement to ensure success. Sport has the incredible power to bring people together, creating energy, emotion, and extraordinary moments. We are happy to be able to offer Romanians experiences of such quality by supporting Romanian handball”, said Anita Nitulescu, CEO of Eurolife FFH Insurance.

Throughout the collaboration, the teams, referees, and observers (approximately 1,400 sports people) will thus benefit, through FRH, from insurance policies covering medical expenses related to accidents, both on and off the field. This partnership aligns with the values ​​​​and promise of Eurolife FFH on the local market of actively contributing to support its clients and partners as an insurer.

„We are happy to bring along Romanian handball a partner who understands the needs of sports people and the opportunities to benefit from associating with the performances of this sport. We count on the support and insurance of Eurolife FFH in an enduring, long-term partnership. From this moment, all members of the national teams and national centers, referees, and observers benefit from protection through these insurances”, stated Constantin Din, President of the Romanian Handball Federation.

Currently, within the national handball teams, male and female, approximately 1200 athletes in all age categories are active. Annually, over 300 matches take place, both in national and international competitions.