Euroleague Basketball, Meta join forces for Pick & Play Fantasy game

The “EuroLeague Pick & Play” Fantasy game by EuroLeague Basketball and Meta has launched on the Facebook App.

Per EuroLeague Basketball:

Euroleague Basketball and Meta, the company that builds technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses, are pleased to announce their collaboration to launch EuroLeague Pick & Play Fantasy game on Facebook App, available for Android and iOS mobile devices.

Euroleague Pick & Play allows fans everywhere to predict the winning teams of selected EuroLeague games throughout the 2022-23 season and compete to win points. They can also compete with their Facebook friends and even the global Facebook community.

Already, there are 533,000 users enjoying Euroleague Pick & Play!

This Collaboration marks another step forward in Euroleague Basketball’s digital strategy by bringing interactive opportunities to all fans in Collaboration with global technology leaders.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Meta by developing new initiatives that help us bring our digital presence one step forward,” Alex Ferrer Kristjansson, Euroleague Basketball’s Brand and Communications Senior Director, said. “One of the key areas of our digital strategy is to create interactive and engaging products for all our fans to bring them closer to the action they experience on a weekly basis with our games. EuroLeague Pick & Play fits perfectly into that strategy.”

Euroleague Basketball joins a prestigious list of sports properties already collaborating with Meta, such as the NBA, NFL, LA LIGA, MLB or MotoGP.

“Facebook Fantasy Games are free, simple Prediction games that help fans enjoy sports. These games bring the social fun of traditional Fantasy sports to simpler formats that are easy to play for people. We are delighted with the launch of EuroLeague Pick & Play, a new way to engage and bring EuroLeague and basketball fans closer together,” Kike Levy, Southern Europe Lead Sports at Meta, said.