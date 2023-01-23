Euro wrap: Super Eagles invitee scores first Serie A goal, Chukwueze stars in Villarreal win

2020 Super Eagles invitee Kingsley Ehizibue scored his first-ever goal in Serie A to help Udinese to a 1-0 win away to Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon.

Sampdoria were the better side for much of the encounter, but Ehizibue was in the right place to turn home a loose ball in the 88th minute that sealed all three points for the visitors.

Nigeria’s Isaac Success and Destiny Udogie also Featured from start to finish for Udinese.

In Spain, Samuel Chukwueze delivered a fine showing for Villarreal as the Yellow Submarines claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Girona at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Chukwueze had already been replaced by Collado before Dani Parejo scored the winning goal from the penalty deep into stoppage time.

At de Kuip, Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey was in action as Ajax and Feyenoord played out a thrilling 1-1 in an Eredivisie super clash.

Bassey again was deployed at left back but Ajax’s porous defense still allowed Igor Paixao to net the opening goal for the home side shortly after the half-hour mark.

But Davy Klaassen and Steven Bergwijn combined for the former to equalize for the visitors Midway through the second half to earn a share of the spoils for the struggling champions.