Eugenio Chacarra Skipped Senior Year of College to Join LIV Golf. He’s 18 Holes Away From $4 Million Payday

BANGKOK – Standing next to his idol, talking to a group of reporters, having just shot a 9-under-par 63 in just his fifth professional event, Eugenio Chacarra beamed with pride Saturday as he held a five-stroke lead heading into the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Stonehill.

The Spanish golfer, who starred at Oklahoma State and was originally headed back for his senior year before signing with LIV Golf in the spring, was feeling pretty good about his decision as Sergio Garcia nodded in agreement.

