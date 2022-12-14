Eugene Buczynski excited to Coach Braintree High girls basketball

MILTON — A new interior design to a home may look unfamiliar at first, but it can become a beautiful thing over time.

The same thing goes for a Remade basketball program.

With a brand new head coach and their star player out, the Braintree High girls basketball team is now looking for underclassmen to lead the way.

“Obviously, we want to be successful, but it starts from the ground up,” said Braintree Coach Eugene Buczynski. “We have a very young team with very little playing experience at the varsity level. So our goal right now is to come together and see where it takes us.”

More:A fresh start: South Shore high school boys basketball rankings

Buczynski is in his first year at Braintree after spending eight years coaching the Hingham girls. They led the Harborwomen to six consecutive trips to the postseason, reaching the Sectional final three times (2016, 2019, 2020) under the old MIAA playoff system, before stepping down after the 2020-21 season. His record at Hingham was 109-57, including three Patriot League Keenan Division titles.

But with this new project, the ground floor is exactly where the Wamps must start. With star senior Captain Sophia DeAngelis out for an extended amount of time, it’s up to the Younger girls to make some noise.

Hingham head Coach Eugene Buczynski talks things over with his team during Tuesday night's game against Quincy held at Quincy High on Feb. 4, 2020.

Nevertheless, Buczynski was able to Coach his team through an impressive second-half surge to defeat Milton, 45-27, in Tuesday night’s season opener.

“Our Captain just recently got hurt, but our team still stuck through it and we just fought through,” said sophomore Hanna Sherrick, who scored 12 points. “She’s usually our starting point guard, so I had to start at point guard. It was a lot of pressure for me, but I think my team and I handled it really well.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button