Euclid to host 3 on 3 Crossover Basketball Tournament Sept. 10 behind the police station

The Euclid Police Department and the Euclid Recreation Department will be hosting a 3 on 3 Crossover Classic Basketball Tournament on Sept 10 at 585 E. 222nd St, behind the police station.

The event will take place at 3 pm with the registration at 2 and is meant to bring the community together and establish trust between Residents and the Euclid Police Department through competition and fun.

“We had it inside during last year due to effects from the pandemic, but it is going to be so great to be outside again,” Sgt. Sean Williams said. “It will be a great event to help people connect with the Euclid Police Department over a game of basketball.”

Registration for the tournament costs $5 per entry and will consist of a 3-on-3 bracket system. There will be two separate brackets consisting of a tournament for 18 and older and a tournament for youth ages 13-17.

Both brackets will be competing to win a grand prize of $800 in each tournament.

The city will also have teams from the police department, fire department, and recreation department competing to win.

“I believe it is a great event to get the community and the Euclid Police Department together around a common love for playing a sport,” Williams said. “It is a way for us to mend our differences and unite as one over a love of basketball. It’s our big end of the summer event to bring people together under the sun before, Unfortunately it starts getting cold again.”

Anyone who wants to register for the tournament can call 216-289-8114 or visit www.cityofeuclid.com/recreation.