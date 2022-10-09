Etter Nets Hat Trick, Young Earns Goal and Three Assists in Historic Scoring Day for Racers

Next Game: at Southern Illinois 10/13/2022 | 6 p.m October 13 (Thu) / 6 pm at Southern Illinois History

Sydney Etter’s Hat Trick and Saraya Young’s goal with three assists highlighted Murray State’s day in a 7-3 win over Illinois State on Sunday at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers seven goals in their most in a match since 2009 while Etter’s hat trick is the 13th in program history.

Young has put together one of the most impressive Offensive weeks in recent memory for Murray State. After today’s goal and three assists, Young has two goals and four assists on the week.

Etter got the scoring started for the Racers inside the first 10 minutes of the match with a Solo goal after stealing the ball from a Redbirds’ defender. The duo of the day had their first link-up in the 13th minute of the match as Young delivered a low cross to Etter who tucked it into the top right corner over the goalkeeper.

Young would net her goal in the 17thth minute of the match after a long pass from Megan Wilson opened the Illinois State defense before Young powered her shot past the keeper.

Illinois State looked to threaten with back-to-back goals in the 24th minute and Converting a penalty in the 35th minute.

Mary Hardy collected her third goal of the year on a set-piece delivered from Wilson and flicked on by Young for the Racers fourth goal of the day just before the half in the 40th minute.

The Redbirds would bring the score to 4-3 in the 50th minute before MSU would go on another scoring tear in the second half.

In the 68th minute, top goal scorer Lauren Payne Bent a beautiful shot from the top of the box around the goalkeeper for the fifth goal before the duo of Young and Etter linked up in the 75th minute to complete the hat trick for Etter.

The final goal of the match came in the 82ndn.d minute with the senior duo of Grace Bodker and Parker Greer linking up for Greer’s first career goal is a right-footed strike.

Murray State was clinical with their shots, converting seven of 15 shots and outshot ISU 15-7. The Racers are now on a five-game unbeaten streak.

“We’ve just got to take care of one game at a time,” Coach Matt Lodge said when asked about the team’s five-game unbeaten streak. “We go to Carbondale on Thursday, they’re a very good team, so we gotta enjoy this one but get over it quickly as we go again soon.”

Murray State will take on Southern Illinois on Thursday at 6 pm in Carbondale, Ill.