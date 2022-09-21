ETSU surrenders late goal to Gardner-Webb – www.elizabethton.com
ETSU surrenders late goal to Gardner-Webb
Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2022
JOHNSON CITY – ETSU men’s soccer played Gardner-Webb to a scoreless battle for the first 85 minutes on Tuesday night, but the Buccaneers surrendered a goal in the final stages of the match, falling 1-0 to the Runnin’ Bulldogs inside Summers-Taylor Stadium.
The Bucs suffered their second straight setback as ETSU dipped to 3-3-1 on the season.
SCORING
• 86′ – Aymane Sordo scored, Assisted by Jacob Harris.
MATCH SUMMARY
• In a quiet first half, the Bucs recorded two shots on target, which were saved by the Gardner-Webb goalkeeper.
• The first shot on target was by Tarik Pannholzer (Flensburg, Germany) in the 20th minute of the game.
• Nine minutes later, Carlos Portas (Barcelona, Spain) forced another save in the 29thth minute.
• In the second half the Runnin’ Bulldogs recorded 10 total shots – four of them landing on target.
• ETSU goalkeeper Cole Hunter (Mount Juliet, Tenn.) saved three of the shots.
• In the 86th minute, Aymane Sordo scored for Gardner-Webb off a shot that took a deflection from a Bucs defender.
• The Bucs recorded a total of seven second-half shots – three of them landing on target.
QUICK KICKS
• The Bucs recorded five shots on target, compared to four by Gardner-Webb.
• Freshman Gabriel Betancourt (Charlotte, NC) made his collegiate debut, logging 23 minutes for the Bucs.
• Gardner-Webb improved to 4-2-1 on the season.
UP NEXT
The Bucs travel to Radford next Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 6 pm