ETSU surrenders late goal to Gardner-Webb – www.elizabethton.com

JOHNSON CITY – ETSU men’s soccer played Gardner-Webb to a scoreless battle for the first 85 minutes on Tuesday night, but the Buccaneers surrendered a goal in the final stages of the match, falling 1-0 to the Runnin’ Bulldogs inside Summers-Taylor Stadium.

The Bucs suffered their second straight setback as ETSU dipped to 3-3-1 on the season.

SCORING

• 86′ – Aymane Sordo scored, Assisted by Jacob Harris.

MATCH SUMMARY

• In a quiet first half, the Bucs recorded two shots on target, which were saved by the Gardner-Webb goalkeeper.

• The first shot on target was by Tarik Pannholzer (Flensburg, Germany) in the 20th minute of the game.

• Nine minutes later, Carlos Portas (Barcelona, ​​Spain) forced another save in the 29thth minute.

• In the second half the Runnin’ Bulldogs recorded 10 total shots – four of them landing on target.

• ETSU goalkeeper Cole Hunter (Mount Juliet, Tenn.) saved three of the shots.

• In the 86th minute, Aymane Sordo scored for Gardner-Webb off a shot that took a deflection from a Bucs defender.

• The Bucs recorded a total of seven second-half shots – three of them landing on target.

QUICK KICKS

• The Bucs recorded five shots on target, compared to four by Gardner-Webb.

• Freshman Gabriel Betancourt (Charlotte, NC) made his collegiate debut, logging 23 minutes for the Bucs.

• Gardner-Webb improved to 4-2-1 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Bucs travel to Radford next Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 6 pm