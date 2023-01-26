ETSU Golf extends support to fellow Coach

ETSU’s head golf Coach raises over $33,000 in just 24 hours for Louisiana’s head golf coach.

Coach Jake Amos has reached his fourth season leading the golf team at ETSU this year, and has been very successful directing the team. He started coaching at ETSU during the 2018-19 season and has since then been able to push the team towards success, such as winning the first NCAA Regional title since 2001.

Along with being an accomplished golf coach, Amos is also a dedicated husband, father and friend. When Amos heard that his friend, Matt Terry, head golf Coach for Louisiana Tech, had recently received news that his wife, Dixie, had been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia he knew he had to help.

Amos said, “Matt has been a friend of mine for a long time now and he is very humble and I knew he would struggle to ask for help or even accept help. So after talking to him and trying to help him, and him denying help, I decided to just start a GoFundMe to see if I could raise some money to help him with travel and stuff.”

Amos started the GoFundMe for Terry starting the goal at $5,000 and asking other coaches he knew to help out. In just 24 hours after the GoFundMe was created, over $33,000 had been raised.

“I think it’s been incredible. The support from the golf community and I have gone above and beyond to help Matt out. I think it’s done so well because Matt is so kind and will do the same for any of them,” Amos said.

Amos said the goal is that Terry can worry less about the money for treatment and travel and spend more time with his wife. The GoFundMe now stands at over $60,000 as the golf community continues to come together for Matt and Dixie Terry.

“He’s a great person. Great things happen to great people,” Amos said.

