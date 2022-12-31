ETSU Bests VMI Basketball in SoCon home opener

Next Game: at Samford 1/4/2023 | 8:00 P.M Jan. 04 (Wed) / 8:00 PM at Samford History

LEXINGTON, Va. – The ETSU men’s basketball team used a strong defensive effort to post a 64-50 win Saturday over VMI in Cameron Hall in a Southern Conference game.

The Bucs forced the Keydets into shooting only 33 percent (20-60) from the floor for the game, including 19 percent (6-31) from behind the three-point line.

Can't give Conway a clean look 3? pic.twitter.com/R3SmAVbQcT — VMI Basketball (@VMI_Basketball) December 31, 2022 “>Tweet #preview Can’t give Conway a clean look 3? pic.twitter.com/R3SmAVbQcT — VMI Basketball (@VMI_Basketball) December 31, 2022

How it happened:

* Sean Conway led VMI with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists

* Tyler Houser shot 5-10 overall for 11 points

* Asher Woods netted eight points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds

* Taeshaud Jackson II contributed eight points and five rebounds while Rickey Bradley, Jr. added seven points and four boards

*Jalen Haynes had 15 points and eight rebounds for ETSU, now 2-0 in conference play

*Deanthony Tipler scored 13 and Jaden Seymour had nine points and seven rebounds

Houser connects from downtown! pic.twitter.com/iAOzTn59iH — VMI Basketball (@VMI_Basketball) December 31, 2022 “>Tweet # Houser connects from downtown! pic.twitter.com/iAOzTn59iH — VMI Basketball (@VMI_Basketball) December 31, 2022

Inside the numbers :

*The game was tied at 14 all Midway through the second half, but the Bucs used an 18-8 run to open a 10-point lead just before halftime. After a 9-0 ETSU surge midway through the second half, the Bucs led by double figures the rest of the way