ETSU Bests VMI Basketball in SoCon home opener
LEXINGTON, Va. – The ETSU men’s basketball team used a strong defensive effort to post a 64-50 win Saturday over VMI in Cameron Hall in a Southern Conference game.
The Bucs forced the Keydets into shooting only 33 percent (20-60) from the floor for the game, including 19 percent (6-31) from behind the three-point line.
How it happened:
*Sean Conway led VMI with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists
*Tyler Houser shot 5-10 overall for 11 points
*Asher Woods netted eight points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds
*Taeshaud Jackson II contributed eight points and five rebounds while Rickey Bradley, Jr. added seven points and four boards
*Jalen Haynes had 15 points and eight rebounds for ETSU, now 2-0 in conference play
*Deanthony Tipler scored 13 and Jaden Seymour had nine points and seven rebounds
Inside the numbers:
*The game was tied at 14 all Midway through the second half, but the Bucs used an 18-8 run to open a 10-point lead just before halftime. After a 9-0 ETSU surge midway through the second half, the Bucs led by double figures the rest of the way
Next Time:
VMI has a long road trip in terms of miles next week, playing at Samford University Wednesday and Chattanooga Saturday in SoCon action.