ETR 2023 Golf Product FAQ

Our mission is to provide the highest-quality information for Fantasy sports players. This means that we will only create content and projections for sports where we believe we have a real edge.

Initially, we launched an NFL product led by Adam Levitan and Evan Silva. Next, we added Drew Dinkmeyer, Mike Gallagher, and an NBA team to create an NBA product. In 2022, we partnered with Rufus Peabody to launch a Golf product.

We know you have questions about this product, which are hopefully answered below. To subscribe, CLICK HERE.

WHO IS BEHIND THIS?

* The projections (base, ceiling) are powered by Rufus Peabody.

* The ownership projections are powered by Cody Main, Mike Leone and the ETR Analytics Team.

* Adam Levitan, Peter Jennings, Cody Main, Tom Peabody, Jeremy King are also involved in the content.

WHO IS RUFUS PEABODY?

Rufus is one of the world’s top golf bettors, having bet professionally on golf and other sports for over a decade. He is the co-creator of the Massey-Peabody rating system, which was published in the Wall Street Journal for years. He is also a co-founder of Unabated Sports and the co-host of the Bet The Process podcast.

IF RUFUS IS SO GOOD AT BETTING, WHY IS HE PROVIDING PROJECTIONS HERE?

This is a legitimate question. The Fantasy and betting markets are littered with misrepresentations in situations like this.

At a high level, and in no particular order here are the most important reasons Rufus has decided to partner with ETR:



Unique aspects of Golf Betting vs DFS. There are significant differences between the skills and information required for success in betting on golf compared to DFS. Of course, having strong player projections is among the most important aspects of success for both. However, in DFS, game theory, roster construction considerations, contest selection, among other skills are also required. Rufus feels this partnership strikes the right balance of providing high-quality information that is an important part of subscriber’s success, but isn’t simply spoon feeding “answers to the test.”

Potentially limited impact on betting markets and his earnings. This product has been created to be used by Fantasy sports players, and player projections are released to ETR subscribers on Wednesday afternoon of each week. By this time, Rufus and other market participants have had a chance to make many of their bets for the week. Of course, even at this point in the week, Rufus providing his projections to the betting market will have some impact on his short and long term edge, but not to the same degree if this information was released earlier in the week. Overall, this is a clear downside, the degree of which is currently unknown. Additionally, the nuances of DFS scoring mean there isn’t a 1-to-1 relationship between expected Fantasy points and expected score, which he expects to somewhat diminish the impact of Fantasy golf information on the betting markets.

Looking for new challenges. Rufus has been betting professionally for over a decade. Anyone who has gambled professionally for an extended period of time will understand that it can be an isolating activity. While still fulfilling in many ways, Rufus is looking for new challenges, particularly if given the chance to work with talented people who provide a unique perspective. In fact, this mindset is not new for Rufus. He has previously used this desire for new challenges as part of the motivation for creating and releasing the Massey-Peobody (NFL) rating system as well as being one of the first professional sports bettors to create a podcast (Bet The Process).

The risk is worth the potential reward. Rufus is a professional gambler and understands that almost everything in life is about risk vs potential reward. He’s spent years building a golf projection system and with a relatively small time investment, believes it can be used in a new way, for his benefit. To provide more context, both Fantasy sports and golf betting interest has increased significantly in the past few years, and Rufus believes there is significant optionality and income potential available by building a product and Reputation in this industry. Overall, there is still a clear downside to his potential betting earn, and in the event that this product is having a significant impact on his betting, he will simply end the partnership.

WON’T THAT ERODE RUFUS’ BETTING EDGE?

As addressed above, it very possibly will. The degree of which is unknown. However, DFS projections will differ from scoring projections. The nature of golf, and the outsized importance of course fit, also means that a golfer’s projections from week to week can change dramatically.

DOES THIS PRODUCT COME WITH ANY BETTING ADVICE?

Not really. However, there are serious Fantasy sports players and bettors alike that subscribe and participate in our private Discord. Rufus, Adam, and other members of the ETR team actively participate here. Subscribers have told us this is a value add for them, but it should not be in your expectations that you will receive profitable betting advice with this product.

WHAT IS IN THE PRODUCT?

You can find our 2023 content schedule here.

DO YOU GUARANTEE I WILL WIN at DFS, Fantasy Golf or Betting?

As with all of our products, no. We do guarantee it will be difficult to win, as it is in all of these markets. This product is for people who want great information and are willing to work hard to put it to use.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

Our golf product is $74.99 per month or $39.99 per week. This covers each week’s main slate plus all Showdown slates for that event.

WHY IS THE PRODUCT SO EXPENSIVE?

We would rather keep a relatively small community and cater to the customers willing to pay a premium price for quality than the other way around.

HOW MANY SLATES DOES THIS PRODUCT COVER?

All of them, other than tag-team events. This primarily means each PGA tour event. If there is no PGA event and DraftKings/Fanduel are offering contests on another tour, we will cover that. That means European Tour, LIV, or otherwise.

WHEN DOES THIS PRODUCT LAUNCH?

This is a continuously running product.