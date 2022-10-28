ETHS girls volleyball ends season with 10-26 record, praise for first-year Coach

A group of Seniors had one more chance to ask Paris McFall a couple of questions in a quiet corridor next to Beardsley Gym on Tuesday night.

And as the group broke up, one of them said to the Evanston first-year volleyball coach, “I wish you had coached us all four years.”

Paris McFall, the head girls volleyball Coach at Evanston Township High School, who finished his first season. Credit: MOD club team

That comment would have been the ultimate compliment for any first-year coach at the conclusion of the season.

But what made it even more noteworthy was that it came after the Wildkits were eliminated from the Class 4A Evanston Regional tournament with a 25-23, 25-15 loss to Palatine Fremd and finished with a 10-26 win-loss record.

The Wildkits played just as hard for McFall at the end as they did at the beginning of the year and the departure of six Seniors – Carter Aaron, Maya Valentine, Claire Henthorn, Sophie Lechleitner, Jessica Sehgal, Meg Houseworth – from the Squad didn’t t come as any kind of relief after what could have been a forgettable season.

The losses piled up on Evanston, especially in the second half of the year, but McFall and Co. didn’t let it get to them.

There was no quit in a group that learned to be competitive, the first step to building the ETHS program back to respectability after more than a decade of losing.

“I think sometimes we forget the human side of things,” McFall said after the No. 5 Seeded Vikings advanced to the Championship match Thursday against Niles West, the No. 4 seeds

