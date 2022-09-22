ETHS girls golf: Koecher scores rare top 10 finish at CSL South meet


The ETHS girls golf team tied for fifth place, shooting 395, at the Sept. 21 Central Suburban League South championship. Credit: ETHS

Amelie Koecher has already made some history as the first Evanston female golfer to reach the Sectional level of the Illinois High School Association state tournament series more than once.

The ETHS senior added to her already impressive resume Wednesday at the Central Suburban League South division meet.

Koecher earned a rare top 10 finish in the individual competition, firing an 82 to claim a tie for ninth place with Grace Lieber of New Trier and Jessica Hoffman of Maine South at Wilmette Golf Club.

Koecher’s effort marked the best for a Wildkit girl at the league meet since Liz Jolie placed 11th back in 2014. Her next challenge? To become the first player in the program to reach the IHSA state finals.

The path to the state Finals starts Sept. 29 for Koecher and her teammates at the Class 2A New Trier Regional tournament at Winnetka Golf Course. The Sectional is set for Oct. 3 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Northbrook, and Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur will host the two-day state Finals Oct. 7-8.

“That top 10 finish [at the CSL South meet] was something. We don’t do that every year,” said ETHS head Coach Karilyn Joyce. “Amelie is definitely a potential state qualifier, and she was last year too.

“She’s a good player when she doesn’t put pressure on herself. It’s all mental and it has nothing to do with her [shot-making] game. She has a very good work ethic, and she’s very focused.”

Evanston also counted a 53-48-101 by sophomore Mari Frigo, a 49-54-103 by senior Kylie Kimmel and a 58-51-109 by sophomore Lili Proctor. Also competing for the Wildkits were freshman Venisha Vig (59-55-114) and senior Audrey Norris (60-59-119).

