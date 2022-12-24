ETHS girls basketball: Wildkits fall to New Trier

Until the day – and right now it seems a long time coming – the Evanston’s girls basketball team is at full strength physically, head Coach Brittanny Johnson will have to rely on players who might not be ready for prime time yet.

Evanston Coach Brittanny Johnson during Evanston’s 44-40 win over Maine South on Nov. 29. Credit: Michael Kellams/thatphotodad.com

Rival New Trier High School faced the same situation on Thursday at Northwestern University’s Welsh-Ryan Arena. But the Trevians had no trouble establishing the upper hand and routed the Wildkits 52-31 in a Central Suburban League South division matchup.

The night was also a celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the passing of Title IX, which helped lay the foundation for high school sports competition for girls.

Evanston had to compete without three starters who were absent due to illness and injury, including leading scorer Zuri Ransom, who suffered a concussion last week. New Trier also promoted three junior varsity players to bolster its own ranks.

New Trier’s defense held the Wildkits to just 10 points in the second half and put a dent in Evanston’s hopes in the conference race this winter as the Losers dipped to 3-2 in league play and 5-6 overall.

But right now Johnson isn’t concerned about the conference race, or even the second half of a still-promising season.

She’d just like the chance to scrimmage 5-on-5 again at some point before the Kits play again next week at the Morton College Christmas Tournament.

Kailey Starks (20) puts up a shot earlier this season against Loyola. Credit: Michael Kellams/thatphotodad.com

“We don’t have the depth we’d like to have,” Johnson admitted. “I come from a private school background [Fenwick High School]but we’re a public school and we just Coach Whoever comes in the door.

