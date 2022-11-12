ETHS girls basketball: Wildkits can’t wait until all hands are on deck

The ETHS girls varsity basketball team for 2022-23. Credit: Brittany Johnson Twitter

With a couple of potential starters still not fully recovered from injuries they suffered last year, Evanston girls basketball Coach Brittanny Johnson isn’t sure what to expect when the Wildkits open the 2022-2023 season at home on Tuesday against Bolingbrook.

But a slow start could be just what works for the Kits this year, especially if it leads to a bigger finish.

All signs point to a big second half for a program that welcomes back a strong veteran cast from last year’s 19-10 squad. And Johnson says that, when all hands are on deck, Evanston will definitely be a team to watch in the postseason.

But until Seniors Taija Banks and Sofia Rocca – sidelined by knee injuries – are ready to go, the Wildkits will have to work even harder to find ways to win.

“When you have to worry about load management [playing time for rehabbing players] in the first week of the season, that’s not a great situation as a coach,” Johnson acknowledged. “We’ve had a lot of bad luck lately when it comes to these out-of-season injuries.

“But there will be a time when we get everybody back, and everyone will see just how good this team can be. They’ve all put in a ton of work trying to get better and I totally believe things are going to work out for us. I think January and February will be really, really good for us.”

The best-case scenario will find both Banks, a 5-foot, 7-inch guard, and Rocca, a 5-10 forward, returning to action just after Thanksgiving. Banks had knee surgery last April and Rocca re-injured her knee at the end of the ETHS field hockey season after suffering a torn ACL prior to the start of her junior year.

Add junior standout Zuri Ransom’s fractured finger – which knocked the all-conference guard out of Evanston’s last game of last year, a 43-41 loss to Maine South in the Sectional semifinals – and there are definitely question marks for an otherwise talented group.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button