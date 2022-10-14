ETHS boys soccer: Wildkits can’t score in Senior Night loss to Round Lake

The families of 14 Evanston varsity soccer players gather on Lazier Field on Senior Night. Credit: Richard Cahan

Evanston’s boys varsity soccer team hasn’t exactly lived up to its No. 2 Sectional seed in the last week of the regular season.

That’s what happens when you can’t find the back of the net.

A 1-0 loss Thursday to Round Lake at Lazier Field, coupled with a 3-1 defeat against Oak Park-River Forest earlier in the week, denied the Evanston Township High School Wildkits any momentum Entering the postseason and dropped them to 12-4 -3 is the season overall.

Now the question is: can they get that momentum back in time for another deep postseason run? The ability to finish on offense is what can get that momentum back, starting at the Evanston Class 3A Regional tournament at 4:30 pm Tuesday when the Kits host No. 15 Sectional seed Maine West.

Winner of that game will play either No. 8 Lane Tech or No. 11 Loyola Academy for the regional championship at 5 pm on Oct. 22.

If you’re a Wildkit fan who believes the glass is half full, you can point to the fact that ETHS head Coach Franz Calixte purposefully scheduled two teams with double figure victories on the season for a final tough tuneup for the postseason.

But if you see the glass as half empty, you’ll have plenty of open shots to review that didn’t find the back of the net Thursday on Senior Night.

Evanston’s only goal in the last two games has come via a penalty kick – by Diego Velasquez against OPRF – and the fact that the Wildkits have out-shot their opponents over that stretch wasn’t of much consolation to Calixte Thursday night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button