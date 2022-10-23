ETHS boys soccer loses to Lane Tech ending the season

The families of 14 Evanston varsity soccer players gather on Lazier Field on Senior Night earlier this year. Credit: Richard Cahan

It’s been quite a while since any opposing soccer team has had a reason to celebrate on Evanston’s home turf in the postseason.

Maybe it’s just appropriate that the latest team to earn that distinction has adopted the nickname “Champions.”

Lane Tech struck for two goals in the first half and that was good enough to snap Evanston’s string of 10 straight Illinois High School Association Class 3A regional tournament championships in a 2-0 triumph Saturday at Lazier Field.

The Champions – who took a new school name after dropping the politically incorrect moniker of Indians just recently – improved to 14-4-1 on the season and advanced to the Glenbrook South Sectional tournament semifinals after dumping No. 2 seed Evanston. The Wildkits went to the sidelines with a final mark of 13-5-3.

Goals by Henry Winston in the 16th minute and Colin DuRoss in the 37th minute of the title game at ETHS led to an inspired defensive effort in the second half by the Chicago school.

And Evanston?

All the Wildkits could do was think about what might have been.

“Even down 2-0 at halftime, we thought we were gonna come back and win this game. We thought so right until the last 4 minutes or so,” said a somber Evanston head coach, Franz Calixte. “That’s the mentality that these Seniors had all year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button