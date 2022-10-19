ETHS boys soccer: Kits kick Maine West, advance to regional soccer Finals

Evanston’s soccer team hasn’t exactly struggled during the 2022 campaign despite dropping the last two games on the regular season schedule.

But you could make the case that the Wildkits have only scratched the surface of their potential while also earning the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A Glenbrook South Sectional in the process.

The Kits offered their fans a glimpse of what could be — and signaled that perhaps the best is yet to come in the postseason — with an eye-catching 15-minute stretch of play in the second half of Tuesday’s 4-1 trimming of Maine West in the Evanston Regional tournament opener at Lazier Field.

Moving the ball, sharing the ball and finishing shots were characteristics that Evanston hasn’t always displayed while playing the “beautiful game” but were Highlights for the entire team as ETHS advanced to Saturday’s regional Championship contest.

The Kits, now 13-4-3 overall, will face No. 8 seed Lane Tech Saturday at 5 pm Lane eliminated Loyola Academy 2-1 in two overtimes Tuesday to stay alive.

Evanston snapped out of a recent scoring slump as four different players — Bryan Maldonado, Nikita Studinskyi, Jack Kaplan, Hugo Blackwell — found the back of the net for the winners. That output, even coming against the No. 15 Seeded team in the sectional, was a welcome sight after Calixte watched his Talented Squad average just over 2 goals per game during the regular season.

“We got two in each half today, so that was definitely a step in the right direction,” said the veteran coach. “We were consistent. The good thing about this game is that we were able to consistently create opportunities to score. Hopefully, this will give us a taste of what we’re capable of as a team.”

With 92 assists on the season, including double figure efforts from Maldonado (12) and Sam Darer (11), no one could point a finger at selfish play as the cause for Evanston’s scoring difficulties. But the Talent level in the program is still so high that sometimes players attempt too much 1-on-1 play — knowing they’re more skilled than the players they’re being guarded by — and the framework of team play suffers.

