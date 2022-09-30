ETHS boys golf: Wildkits advance behind regional champ Kieran Low

The ETHS boys golf team finished third at the Loyola Academy Regional tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in an effort led by freshman Kieran Low, center. Credit: ETHS

Kieran Low’s coming out party continued Wednesday at the Loyola Academy Regional tournament.

That should serve as a fair warning to the rest of the high school golfers still alive in the Class 3A state tournament field.

Low became the first Evanston golfer in at least 60 years to capture an Illinois High School Association regional championship, earning medalist honors on a Chilly and Breezy day at Wilmette Golf Club with a 1-over-par score of 71.

The ETHS freshman, playing with the poise of a veteran, helped the Wildkits keep their season going as they punched a ticket to the Conant Sectional tournament next Monday with a third-place team finish. Evanston claimed one of three automatic team Qualifying spots with a score of 318, behind Champion New Trier (295) and Loyola Academy (312) in the eight-team field.

Low’s performance came on the heels of a runner-up finish at the Central Suburban League South division Championship meet and left no doubt that he already ranks among the state’s elite Golfers in his first year of high school competition.

They scored birdies on the No. 5, No. 6 and No. 16 holes at Wilmette, with that last birdie – courtesy of a dead-on 8-foot putt – nailing down the individual win.

And everyone who wears the Orange and Blue believes that the best is yet to come for the freshman sensation.

“This was a team effort today, but Kieran is a fantastic player,” said Evanston head Coach Jed Curtis. “I think it started for him going back to the conference meet. That was really a big confidence boost for him and now he’s really had a coming out party the last couple of weeks.

