ETHS boys golf: Freshman Low leads Wildkits at CSL South tourney


The ETHS boys golf team finished in third place in the Central Suburban League South Championship, with three Golfers in the top 10 medalists on Sept. 21. Credit: ETHS

Evanston’s boys golf team put it all together Wednesday at the Central Suburban League South division meet.

And it was a freshman – Kieran Low – who showed them the way.

Low fired a blistering 1-under-par 71 to capture runner-up honors in the individual competition and the Wildkits placed third in the team standings with a score of 305 that matched their best-ever performance at the league Championship meet.

Low, senior Jamie Young (eighth at 77) and senior Ryder Bellios (ninth at 78) all scored top 10 finishes at the meet, held at Memorial Golf Course, adjacent to the Great Lakes Naval training center. Low registered the best individual finish for a Wildkit golfer since Jackson Mihevc earned back-to-back runner-up honors in 2012 and 2013.

Just as satisfying for head Coach Jed Curtis is the fact that Evanston is starting to save its best golf for the postseason on an annual basis. The Wildkits put up their best team score in 2021 at the Sectional tournament, and Wednesday’s effort enabled Evanston Township High School to climb past two teams (Maine South and Glenbrook South) that it lost to during the dual meet portion of the season.

New Trier outscored Defending state Champion Glenbrook North 292-297 for the team title, followed by ETHS (305), Glenbrook South (314), Maine South (314) and Niles West (343). That total of 305 for the Kits matched their lowest score under Curtis since the 2007 Squad also shot a 305 on its way to a second-place team finish.

Wednesday, Evanston also counted a 79 by David Castellini. Also competing for the Wildkits were Will Wagner (85), Nick Ghate (88) and Jack Clair (92).

Low, Young and Bellios have taken turns posting the team’s lowest scores during the regular season – but rarely on the same day.

