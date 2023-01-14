ETHS boys basketball: Lagging defense leads to loss against Glenbrook South

In the midst of a tough schedule of three road games in five days, Evanston’s defense rested – again and again and again.

The only statistic that really mattered Friday night in Glenview was the staggering 13 layups the Wildkit basketball team surrendered in the first half in a 65-58 loss to Glenbrook South.

Evanston’s Prince Adams — who did not play — can only hold his head on the bench during the Wildkits’ 65-58 loss at GBS on Jan. 13, 2023. Credit: Michael Kellams/thatphotodad.com

With three players benched for what head Coach Mike Ellis described as “a family matter,” the Kits fell to 14-5 on the season and likely will be reduced to the role of spoiler now in the Central Suburban League South division race at 2- 3.

The Wildkits play at 5:30 pm Saturday at state-ranked Rolling Meadows in a non-conference showdown.

The Shocking defensive letdown Friday allowed the host Titans (15-4 overall, 3-2 CSL South) to earn a split in the season series by shooting 56% from the field. South took over third place in the league standings behind double figure performances from Gaven Marr (13 points), Josh Wolf (12), Anestis Hadjistamoulou (12) and Rodell Davis Jr. (11).

Evanston’s Josh Thomas (15) drives to the basket around Glenbrook South’s Nick Taylor (4) during the Wildkits’ 65-58 loss at GBS on Jan. 13, 2023. Credit: Michael Kellams/thatphotodad.com

Evanston’s Josh Thomas scored a season-high 21 points and collected five rebounds and Hunter Duncan added 11 points before fouling out Midway through the fourth quarter, a call that helped the Titans survive a late charge by the visitors.

Thirteen layups allowed in the first half might not be a school record at ETHS, but for a program that has prided itself on tough man-to-man defense since he took over – Ellis’ system doesn’t allow Defenders to do much if any switching away from their men anywhere on the floor – that’s too many layups over the course of a full week of games if you ask the Veteran head coach.

“Glenbrook South was aggressive to open the game, and our one-on-one defense was very porous tonight,” said the Evanston coach. “When we went through the matchups before the game we challenged each one of the kids and asked them if they could stay in front of their man. They all said yes – and it was the exact opposite once we took the floor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button