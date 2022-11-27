ETHS boys basketball: It’s a four-peat at Saint Viator tourney

Local sportswriters referred to it as a “Jon Scheyer quarter” in the days when Scheyer reigned as Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois.

That term described an eruption for double figure points in an eight-minute stretch, usually accompanied by a flurry of 3-point baskets for the former Glenbrook North High School star.

Scheyer’s heyday was before Jonah Ross was even born. But Saturday in the final round of the 45th annual Saint Viator Thanksgiving Classic tournament, Ross had a Jon Scheyer quarter.

Ross exploded for 16 points in the third quarter – on his way to a career-high 22 points – as the Wildkits routed host Saint Viator 63-45 and four-peated as tourney champion. The Evanston senior fired in seven-of-eight attempts from 3-point range and led the Kits to their fourth straight triumph.

It marked the fifth title for Evanston in six tournament appearances and the Wildkits have only lost once in the tourney since they first entered the round-robin event in 2016.

Ross, Prince and Ephraim

Ross’ Unexpected production combined with another Monster performance from Prince Adams, who contributed 10 points, 13 rebounds and a blocked shot (more on that later) that had to be seen to be believed.

Ephraim Chase added 8 points off the bench and that was more than enough offense against a Saint Viator team that only scored 3 baskets in the entire first half and shot 33 percent from the field for the game.

“Jon Scheyer? He’s the Duke coach, right?” asked Ross. “All I know is that one of our Assistant coaches, Dantea Johnson, keeps telling me that confidence comes from within and that’s the biggest thing for me. My game is built around my shooting, and once I saw a couple of shots fall, I knew I was in a rhythm.

