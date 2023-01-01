ETHS boys basketball coach: The last Centralia tourney game ‘got away from us’

The members of the Evanston boys basketball team, especially the newcomers to the program, spent the months of June through December learning just what is and isn’t a good shot for themselves and their teammates.

That’s a lesson that’s been pretty well received, even if the Wildkits had to settle for another runner-up finish at the Centralia Holiday Tournament on Friday night.

After shooting approximately 50% as a team from the field in their first three tournament games, the Kits could only find that kind of flow on offense for half the title game of the 79th annual Christmas event and lost to Cardinal Ritter High School of St. Louis (Mo.) 58-52.

Evanston shot just 4-of-14 from the floor after leading by 4 points entering the fourth quarter. Since joining the field at the downstate tournament, the Wildkits have placed fifth in 2017, third in 2018, first in 2019 and second in 2021. The event was canceled in 2020 due to Covid.

Evanston’s Prince Adams (4) goes up for a shot during the Wildkits’ 54-52 overtime win at Loyola on Dec. 16. Credit: Michael Kellams/thatphotodad.com

Veteran ETHS head Coach Mike Ellis saw his squad falter on offense after leading scorer Prince Adams fouled out with 4 minutes, 3 seconds left in the game.

For the game, Evanston converted 20-of-55 shots (36%) against a rangy and Athletic Lions’ defense while falling to 11-4 in the 2022 portion of the schedule.

The Wildkits resume Central Suburban League South division play at 3 pm next Friday in a Matinee home game against Maine South High School.

Evanston’s Ephraim Chase (5) during Evanston’s 61-59 win over Glenbrook South at Beardsley Gym on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Credit: Michael Kellams/thatphotodad.com) Credit: Michael Kellams/thatphotodad.com

Adams, who was named to the five-player all-tournament first team, and Ephraim Chase each netted 11 points for Evanston. Cardinal Ritter, which started a lineup consisting solely of juniors, was led by tourney MVP Clayton Jackson with 16 points and Nashawn Davis with 13 while improving to 10-3 overall.

