ETHS’ Bellios is on his way to the IHSA golf Finals

Ryder Bellios learned a hard lesson at last year’s Class 3A Sectional golf tournament held at Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club in Hoffman Estates.

Bellios missed out on a chance to advance to the state Finals by just one shot – and knew that his driver held the key to another bid for a trip to state in 2022.

The Evanston senior rose to the occasion Monday on the same course at the Conant Sectional tournament, relying on his driver for a score of 3-over-par 73 and a fourth place tie overall.

Now Bellios will be driving some more – all the way to Bloomington, site of the Class 3A Illinois High School Association state tournament.

Bellios led ETHS to a fifth place showing in the team standings with a solid score of 311, but will be the Lone Wildkit participating at the state finals.

On the girls side, senior Amelie Koecher missed out on an at-large individual berth by two strokes while competing at the 2A Glenbrook North Sectional.

Bellios’ hot driver put him in such a good position that he was able to play it safe with a double bogey on the final hole, without jeopardizing his chances to advance.

His score of 73 included 3 birdies and 11 pars, and matched Robby O’Regan of Glenbrook North, Noah Zyung of New Trier, Nico Attlan of Payton Prep and Johnny Creamean of New Trier. Tyler Greenspahn of New Trier (66), Defending state Champion Jason Gordon of Glenbrook North (68) and Joey Pieracci of Loyola Academy (72) claimed the top three individual spots.

