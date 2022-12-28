Ethen Frank Scores 11th Goal Of The Season, Connor McMichael Converts In Shootout, Bears Down Penguins, 2-1 (SO)
Photo: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The Hershey Bears downed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 2-1 (OT), Tuesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Ethan Frank notched his 11th goal of the season and Connor McMichael converted in the Shootout for the win. The Bears record improves to 21-6-2-1 (45 points) on the season, which remains the best in the AHL.
HERSHEY BEARS LINEUP
Zach Fucale (10-6-1-1, 2.60 GAA, .896 sv%) got the start in goal for the Bears. Dustin Tokarski (8-5-3-1, 2.20 GAA, .926 sv%) got the start between the pipes for the Penguins. The forward lines and defensive pairs for the Bears:
Mike Vecchione – Mike Sgarbossa – Ethen Frank
Mason Morelli – Connor McMichael – Kevin O’Neil
Alex Fortin – Hendrix Lapierre – Shane Gersich
Kale Kessy – Riley Sutter – Matt Strome
Aaron Ness – Logan Day
Gabriel Carlsson – Dylan McIlrath
Jake Massie – Vinny Iorio
Scratches: Sam Anas (lower body injury), Henrik Borgstrom (Covid Protocol), Garrett Pilon (lower body injury), Bobby Nardella (upper body injury), Henrik Rybinski (upper body injury), Michael Kim and Julian Napravnik.
Recalled/Re-assigned: The Capitals recalled defenseman Lucas Johansen on Tuesday. The Bears recalled Alex Fortin and Kevin O’Neil from ECHL South Carolina on Tuesday.
FIRST PERIOD
The Bears and Penguins skated to a scoreless draw in the first frame.
The Bears led in shots, 15-5. Hershey was 0 for 2 on the power play, dropping to 16 for 102 on the season. The Penguins did not have a man advantage in the opening frame.
SECOND PERIOD
The Bears opened the scoring with a power play goal from Ethan Frank (11) at 6:06 of the middle frame. Aaron Ness (7) and Mike Sgarbossa (13) had the helpers.
Frank the Tank! Ethen Frank with his 11th of the season, a PPG. Bears lead 1-0. #HBH pic.twitter.com/OXunVgtlAp
— Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) December 28, 2022
The Penguins answered late in the middle frame. Alex Nylander (11) would tie the game with a power play goal at 18:19 of the second stanza. Valtteri Puustinen (12) and Drake Caggiula (10) had the assists.
The period concluded with the game tied, 1-1. The Bears led in shots, 11-10 in the middle frame and 26-15 after two periods. Hershey was 1 for 5 and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1 for 1 on the power play after two periods.
THIRD PERIOD
The Bears and Penguins skated to a scoreless draw in the final frame.
The Bears led in shots, 9-8 in the final frame, and 35-23 after three periods.
The Bears were 1 for 5 and the Penguins 1 for 3 on the power play in regulation.
OVERTIME/SHOOTOUT
The extra frame went scoreless, sending the game to the shootout. The Bears would win it in the shootout. Connor McMichael had the game-winner and Zach Fucale stopped all three attempts by the Penguins.
Connor McMichael converts in the shootout, Bears win 2-1. #HBH #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/TFtONWkwvQ
— Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) December 28, 2022
The Bears are back in action on Wednesday night when they host the Providence Bruins at Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7PM.