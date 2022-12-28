Ethen Frank Scores 11th Goal Of The Season, Connor McMichael Converts In Shootout, Bears Down Penguins, 2-1 (SO)

Photo: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The Hershey Bears downed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 2-1 (OT), Tuesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Ethan Frank notched his 11th goal of the season and Connor McMichael converted in the Shootout for the win. The Bears record improves to 21-6-2-1 (45 points) on the season, which remains the best in the AHL.

HERSHEY BEARS LINEUP



Zach Fucale (10-6-1-1, 2.60 GAA, .896 sv%) got the start in goal for the Bears. Dustin Tokarski (8-5-3-1, 2.20 GAA, .926 sv%) got the start between the pipes for the Penguins. The forward lines and defensive pairs for the Bears:



Mike Vecchione – Mike Sgarbossa – Ethen Frank

Mason Morelli – Connor McMichael – Kevin O’Neil

Alex Fortin – Hendrix Lapierre – Shane Gersich

Kale Kessy – Riley Sutter – Matt Strome

Aaron Ness – Logan Day

Gabriel Carlsson – Dylan McIlrath

Jake Massie – Vinny Iorio

Scratches: Sam Anas (lower body injury), Henrik Borgstrom (Covid Protocol), Garrett Pilon (lower body injury), Bobby Nardella (upper body injury), Henrik Rybinski (upper body injury), Michael Kim and Julian Napravnik.

Recalled/Re-assigned: The Capitals recalled defenseman Lucas Johansen on Tuesday. The Bears recalled Alex Fortin and Kevin O’Neil from ECHL South Carolina on Tuesday.

FIRST PERIOD

The Bears and Penguins skated to a scoreless draw in the first frame.

The Bears led in shots, 15-5. Hershey was 0 for 2 on the power play, dropping to 16 for 102 on the season. The Penguins did not have a man advantage in the opening frame.

SECOND PERIOD

The Bears opened the scoring with a power play goal from Ethan Frank (11) at 6:06 of the middle frame. Aaron Ness (7) and Mike Sgarbossa (13) had the helpers.

Frank the Tank! Ethen Frank with his 11th of the season, a PPG. Bears lead 1-0. #HBH pic.twitter.com/OXunVgtlAp — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) December 28, 2022

The Penguins answered late in the middle frame. Alex Nylander (11) would tie the game with a power play goal at 18:19 of the second stanza. Valtteri Puustinen (12) and Drake Caggiula (10) had the assists.

The period concluded with the game tied, 1-1. The Bears led in shots, 11-10 in the middle frame and 26-15 after two periods. Hershey was 1 for 5 and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1 for 1 on the power play after two periods.

THIRD PERIOD

The Bears and Penguins skated to a scoreless draw in the final frame.

The Bears led in shots, 9-8 in the final frame, and 35-23 after three periods.

The Bears were 1 for 5 and the Penguins 1 for 3 on the power play in regulation.

OVERTIME/SHOOTOUT

The extra frame went scoreless, sending the game to the shootout. The Bears would win it in the shootout. Connor McMichael had the game-winner and Zach Fucale stopped all three attempts by the Penguins.

The Bears are back in action on Wednesday night when they host the Providence Bruins at Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7PM.

Shavings