Ethan boys basketball’s experience, depth have been key to hot start – Mitchell Republic

ETHAN, SD — It’d be hard to draw up a better start for Ethan boys basketball.

The Rustlers are 4-0 and firing on all cylinders through the early goings of the campaign. With high-level scoring at the top and depth throughout the rest of its roster, it’s been a balanced start to the season for Ethan.

One of the most important traits so far this year has been the team’s depth. Whether it be the host of Seniors on the team, or the multitude of scoring options, the Rustlers have leaned on a deep roster, especially with postponements popping up early in the season due to winter weather.

“One of the biggest things that we’ve been able to lean on this year is just our returning experience,” head Coach Bryce Roth said. “We’ve got six Seniors on our team that have played a lot of basketball in their lives.”

At the top of the roster, though, is a pair of seniors and a junior. The offense is led by senior Riley Endres, who’s averaging 17.5 points per game and put up a 31-point, 10-rebound showing at the Hoop City Classic in a three-point win over McCook Central/Montrose on Dec. 28.

“Riley certainly is an elite player. He’s an elite scorer,” Roth said of Endres.

Ethan’s Riley Endres shoots the ball against McCook Central/Montrose on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, during a high school boys basketball game at the Hoop City Classic at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Senior Kody Klumb and junior Drake Gustafson are also regular contributors for Ethan. And even though it’s largely been those three at the top of the box score for the Rustlers so far this season, Roth said he wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t stay that way.

Ethan has had at least eight players score in all four games so far this season — another testament to the depth on the team.

“There’s any given night, we’ve got eight kids that can contribute in double figures on the floor,” Roth said.

Roth also credited his team’s intelligence level for its fast start. So far, teams have switched up defenses against Ethan, going from man to some kind of a zone. But Roth said his team’s ability to “think on the fly” has been a key in beating the zone defenses, as well.

The Rustlers made a trip to the SoDak 16 last season, falling to Potter County one game shy of a state-tournament berth. And although they lost last year’s leading scorer Jay Storm and defensive leader Kaden Klumb, Ethan is eyeing getting back and possibly even going further.

“The kids have the highest expectations out of anybody, which is so inspiring to see,” Roth said. “They want to do well.”

Ethan head Coach Bryce Roth talks to his team during a timeout against McCook Central/Montrose on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, during a high school boys basketball game at the Hoop City Classic at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

They wanted to bump up their physicality a bit this year, too, and Roth said his Squad has done such a “fantastic” job at that, that he’s even had to “rein them in a bit,” at times.

But even with the fast start and high hopes, Roth is making sure his team isn’t looking ahead, and is instead focusing on what is in the immediate future.

“The focus is one game at a time. We know that when you’re having a good season or that you’re expected to have a good season, every single team you play will give you their absolute best shot,” Roth said. “I try not to get looking down further than one game at a time.”